Breaking News; Russia claims- ‘Ukrainian air defences’ neutralized,

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has declared war on Ukraine. According to him, the clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are inevitable. In fact, Putin urged Ukrainian service members to ‘lay down their arms and return home’. During his speech, he said the purpose of the special military operations was ‘the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine’.

During this time, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenksy said he had unsuccessfully sought talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Russia could launch a ‘major war in Europe’ in the near future, according to Zelenksy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy makes his statement as the country faces the threat of invasion by Russia. Because of the confrontation with Russia, the Ukrainian government closed airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight until 7 am. Additionally, there is an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the request of Ukraine.