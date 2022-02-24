Breaking News; ‘Russian troops seize 2 villages in east Ukraine, strike an airport’

According to Reuters, Russian-backed separatists claim control of two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, while the Ukrainian interior ministry claims death and a casualty in the capital city. Russia’s defence ministry had earlier stated that Ukraine’s military infrastructure and air bases had been neutralized, according to IFX news agency.

Early Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a military operation would be struckin Ukraine. Large explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other parts of Ukraine as Putin spoke. Later, air sirens were heard in Kyiv, indicating that the city is under attack. The Ukrainian president declared martial law in the country, saying Russia had conducted missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards.

Over the past few days, large Russian military columns have been deployed along the Russia-Ukraine border. A tense situation developed after Putin recognized two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of what he referred to as peacekeepers.