Commodity Market: Gold price surge to highest in a year

Mumbai: Price of gold has climbed to the highest level in this year. Russia’s war on Ukraine is the reason for the surge in gold price.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures reached Rs 51,750 per 10 gram, higher by Rs 1400. Silver futures is trading at Rs 65,651 per kg, up by Rs 1066 or 1.65%.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 37,800, higher by Rs 1000 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4725, up by Rs 125.

As per market experts, international spot gold price may go up to $ 2000 per ounce. At present, spot gold is trading at $ 1950 per ounce.