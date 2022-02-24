Delhi: Maximum temperature is likely to rise upto 30 degrees by the week end;

The India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that light rain over the weekend the maximum temperature from reaching 30 degrees Celsius (°C), and that two western disturbances will affect the city between February 25 and 28.

The first western disturbance will affect the city between February 25 and 26, bringing light rain, according to IMD, while the second will hit the capital on February 28, but it is not expected to bring rain.

A western disturbance is an extratropical storm that originates in the Mediterranean region and provides heavy winter rain to the Indian subcontinent’s northern regions.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 24.8°C, which is about average for this time of year, according to Met authorities. The lowest temperature was 15°C, which was four degrees above usual.