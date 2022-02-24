Dubai gets a new futuristic museum called the ‘world’s most beautiful building’: Take a look.

Dubai is known for its sky-high and uniquely designed buildings. Dubai opened its Museum of the Future on Tuesday, a seven-story hollow silver ellipse decorated with Arabic quotes from Dubai’s ruler. The museum is touted as ‘the most beautiful building in the world’. This structure occupies the prime real estate on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

In the evening, the striking facade of the museum was illuminated by a colourful laser light show. Crowds gathered outside to celebrate its opening after 9 years of construction. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, whose vision of the future is credited as the driving force behind the project, officially opened the museum later that evening.

In a glitzy opening ceremony on Tuesday, UAE Minister for Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation, Mohammed Al Gergawi, stated that the Museum of the Future will continually adapt and transform as the Dubai environment drives continual and iterative changes to its exhibits and attractions.

A computer-aided design and engineering marvel by architect Shaun Killa of Killa Design, the building was conceived as a cultural icon and an architectural landmark. It was built over 18 months, from 1,024 pieces of art manufactured by robots, and was constructed of four-layer composite panels each of which required over 16 steps, according to a press release by organizers.

The façade alone is made of stainless steel and was manufactured by robots capable of creating complex shapes. It is illuminated with 14,000 meters of light lines, which trace the Arabic letters that represent three quotes on the future by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates as well as Ruler of Dubai.

According to the press release, the 1,024 panels correspond to one kilobyte of 1,024 characters. A dedicated solar park provides 4,000 megawatt-hours of solar power per year to the museum, which meets the highest global standards for sustainability. The public can visit the Museum to see a series of interactive displays and be inspired by different aspects of future thinking. One of the main features of the museum is its multi-purpose hall, which can accommodate over 1,000 people, as well as a seminar and workshop area that can hold up to 345 people, according to a press release.