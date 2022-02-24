Fodder scam case; Appeal filed in Jharkhand HC against conviction of Lalu Yadav

The decision of the Special CBI court, which convicted former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam case, has been appealed in the Jharkhand High Court. Lalu’s lawyer has also filed a bail plea.

In the fifth fodder scam case, a CBI court sentenced Yadav to five years in prison and fined him Rs 60 lakh on Monday. On February 15, Yadav was declared guilty.Of the 99 accused in the case, 24 were acquitted, while the remaining 46 were sentenced to three years in prison.

Yadav was convicted guilty of illegal withdrawals of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury by a special CBI court in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Previously, the former chief minister had been jailed in four cases involving fodder scams. This was the fifth and biggest case (RC 47A/97) in which Rs 139.35 crore was illegally withdrawn.