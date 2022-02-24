Follow these tips to increase internet speed on your gadgets

New Delhi: Most of the people are concerned about the browsing speed on their gadgets. There are several reason for low browsing speed. Several files running in the background, several pages that remain open in the background and heavy website nature are some of the reason for slow internet speed.

But by following some simple steps, we can increase the browsing speed on our gadgets.

Here are a few tips which can act as a lifesaver to speed up the Internet connection on your handset:

Clear Cache: By clearing cache files one can increase the browsing speed. There are several apps that are used for clearing caches. Or you can visit my files and choose the cache option to delete the history.

Removing Unused Applications: Removing unused application will increase the space and speed of the processor. Removing the widgets from the home screen of your device will help you to upgrade the speed of your device accordingly. The apps which are running in the background and which are not in use also consumes a lot of data and can slow down your browser accordingly.

Enable Reader Mode : Enabling the Read Mode will increase the browsing speed. Read Mode enables the user to access only text while reading on a web page and hides the images. This feature enables the user to load the web pages swifter.