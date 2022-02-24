‘I’m surprised she’s still with me’: Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol on 23rd wedding anniversary

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the famous couple of Bollywood, are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Ajay took to his Twitter handle to post a short video of himself and Kajol in which he can be heard stating, ‘I am surprised that she is still with me, actually’.

Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, ‘1999 – Pyaar toh hona hi tha. 2022 – Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @itsKajolD’.

1999 – Pyaar toh hona hi tha

2022 – Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @itsKajolD ?? pic.twitter.com/U85F8ROIq9 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 24, 2022

Earlier, the actor had posted a reminder of his wedding anniversary, along with images from the couple’s appearance on Koffee With Karan, when Devgn notoriously muddled up his wedding date. Due to his failure to recall the exact wedding day, Kajol gave her husband a death gaze on television, while filmmaker and broadcaster Karan Johar burst out laughing and sought to console his buddy.

Kajol also shared a note to mark the special occasion. She wrote, ‘Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either ways since we both know how u feel about award functions I’m taking a bow now’.

Also Read: MINI launches its first all-electric car MINI Cooper SE in India; Check the price here

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for 23 years. The couple got married in 1999. They have two children together: daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn is presently shooting for his upcoming flick Drishyam 2. He will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which he portrays Rahim Lala. Devgn is also scheduled to make his digital debut with Disney Plus Hotstar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a replica of Idris Elba’s Luther.