India cancels special flights to Kiev after Ukraine’s air border closure

India has cancelled special flights to Kyiv after Ukraine closed its airspace today. The Indian embassy in the country has issued helpline numbers, according to the Hindustan Times. However, an Air India plane took off for Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring Indians back from the eastern European country, which is currently facing a Russian invasion.

‘This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed, the schedule for special flights stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals,’ the Indian embassy said in a statement.