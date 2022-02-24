India reports 14,148 new Covid cases and 302 deaths

India reported 14,148 new Corona virus infections, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 4,28,81,179, including 1,48,359 active cases, according to the data Union Health Ministry, on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 5,12,924 with 302 new deaths, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

For the last 18 days, the daily Covid-19 cases have remained below one lakh.

The active cases represent for 0.35 percent of all infections, according to the ministry, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.46 percent.

Over the course of 24 hours, the active Covid-19 caseload was decreased by 16,163 cases.

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 1.22 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 1.60 percent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,22,19,896, with a 1.20 percent case fatality rate.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 176.52 crore.