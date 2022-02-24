Indians in Ukraine warned ! ‘The situation is dangerous stay safe in your current place’

India warned its people stranded in Ukraine amid one of the world’s deadliest crises in recent history that ‘the situation is highly unpredictable’ on Thursday. The world stands shell shocked as Russia‘s Putin decides to put an end to tensions by striking down on Ukraine .

India issued an advisory urging its citizens to ‘stay calm and safe wherever they are’. ‘Ukraine’s current situation is extremely dangerous. Please keep calm and safe wherever you are, whether at home, at hostels, hotels, or in transit’ it read.

People travelling to Kyiv, including those from the western parts of the capital city, should return to their respective towns for the time being, especially to safer places along the western bordering countries, according to the embassy.