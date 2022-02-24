IPL 2022: to be held in 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune

The upcoming Indian Premier League would be held at four venues across two cities, Mumbai and Pune. According to cricbuzz.com, 55 matches will be held in Mumbai across three venues: Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, and Brabourne Stadium, while 15 games will be held in Pune’s MCA International Stadium.

According to the report, all IPL teams would play four games each at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three games each in Brabourne and Pune.

While the BCCI has still to decide on the IPL 2022 start date, the lucrative T20 event is scheduled to begin in the last week of March.

The playoff venues are still to be decided, and a decision is expected to be made during the IPL governing council meeting on Thursday.