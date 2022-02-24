Karnataka: Change in Covid-19 restrictions in hospitals;

The state’s health minister , Dr Sudhakar K has said in a tweet, all private and government hospitals in Karnataka have been informed that Covid test reports are no longer required to admit patients without symptoms or other medical procedures.

‘All government and private hospitals in the State have been instructed to discontinue precautionary Covid 19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures’ the health minister tweeted.

As India was hit by the third wave, which was driven by the highly infectious coronavirus variant, Karnataka was one of the states that had a massive increase in Covid cases. At the peak of the third wave on January 27, the state had had about 48,000 cases in a single day.

Bengaluru was one of the major Indian cities to see an increase Covid cases. The state capital was logging a majority of Corona cases in the significant time period in during January.