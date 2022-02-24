London’s gender-neutral toilet sparks controversy!

Social media users have expressed displeasure on social media about the merging of male and female toilets in a London theatre. After the Barbican and Old Vic did the same thing recently, the Playhouse Theatre in London received a lot of criticism for introducing unisex toilets.

According to the Daily Mail online, some theatergoers were ‘mortified’ when they found the updated toilets. According to a UK newspaper, women were left with ‘no choice’ but to pass men using urinals to reach the cubicles. ‘For a show where ticket prices are in the hundreds, the toilets at Cabaret are an absolute joke,’ a woman who attended a performance last week said.

There should be no gender division on stage – not in the queue for the loo. Sharing the loo with men is gross and invasive, she added. A second Twitter user, Jen, tweeted, ‘I avoid public toilets like the plague because they disgust me. However, if I do need to use one, I don’t want strangers using it with me’. Other Twitter users were in favor of the initiative.

‘I couldn’t care less whether they’re gender-neutral toilets as long as we all have somewhere to pee. I think it’s imperative to make facilities accessible to everyone, no matter what their gender identity is’. Twitter users reacted to a debate between Julia Hartley-Brewer and Matthew Wright on the British television show ‘This Morning’, broadcast on ITV. Despite Hartley-Brewer’s comment that unisex toilets are ‘woke nonsense,’ Wright countered that these bathrooms are ‘just like your family bathrooms at home’.