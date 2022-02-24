Major road closure announced in Oman

Muscat: Muscat Municipality announced that the Sultan Qaboos street (after the Mawaleh Bridge towards Burj Al-Sahwa Roundabout) will be partially closed from today until Sunday. The road is closed for maintenance.

‘In continuation of the road maintenance work in the Governorate of Muscat and in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police, the Muscat Municipality will partially close Sultan Qaboos Street (after the Mawaleh Bridge towards Burj Al-Sahwa Roundabout) from today until next Sunday, for the maintenance of the damaged part of the street. Motorists are urged to be cautious and follow the instructions on the site’, said Muscat Municipality.