Model claims plastic surgery left her ‘disfigured’

A Russian beauty queen recently stated the misery of being unable to smile or close her eyes after spending $5,600 on plastic surgery. A 43-year old Yulia Tarasevich was the runner-up in the Mrs Russia-International pageant two years ago. Not long after, she opted to seek therapy at a prominent facility in Krasnodar, in southern Russia.

‘I came to them with a beautiful, healthy face. I just wanted to correct some nuances caused by ageing. But sadly, I lost my health’, she said.

The stunning alteration she suffered after the procedure can be seen in the before and after photos of the model. Her mother said that she was left disfigured during facelift surgery, a blepharoplasty of the eyelids, and reduction of fat in her cheeks.

Her face grew bloated and irritated as a result of the procedure. Yulia said she had emergency follow-up surgery to preserve her eyes from necrosis, according to a complaint that is leading to criminal charges against two doctors involved in her first procedure.

Doctors Andrey Komarov and Omar Khaled, the initial physicians, said she had a rare hereditary ailment called scleroderma that was hard to foresee. This is a disorder in which the immune system attacks connective tissue beneath the skin, resulting in hardened, thicker regions of the skin and occasionally difficulties with internal organs and blood vessels. The doctors who did the initial work have denied any involvement in Yulia’s nightmare.

Dr Khaled stated the situation had been exaggerated in a statement. Yulia claims she had spent $37,000 trying to repair the damage, with more expenses on the way. However, the model will not regain her pre-surgery appearance. She accused the surgeons of blaming her for the operation by stating she had a problem that they were unable to discover before the procedure.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, Dr Khaled and Dr Komarov are being investigated for breaking regulations concerning the safety of life and health. ‘A forensic medical examination has been appointed to determine the severity of the harm to health, and other patients who could have suffered from poor-quality services in this clinic are also being identified’, spokeswoman Anna Pushkina said. The criminal case is still being investigated.