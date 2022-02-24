Money Laundering case; PMLA court extends Iqbal Kaskar’s judicial custody for 14 days

On Thursday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court ordered Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, Iqbal Kaskar, to be held in judicial custody for 14 days. He has been in judicial custody since February 18 in connection with a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating Iqbal Kaskar for extorting a builder. The ED claimed in a five-page remand copy filed in court that once Kaskar was deported to India, he began extorting money from various builders or celebrities by putting pressure on them using his brother’s image as a global terrorist. Kaskar used the help of his henchmen to collect money on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim.

The ED claimed to have evidence that Kaskar was receiving substantial proceeds of crime from Dawood Ibrahim on a regular basis. Kaskar’s lawyer, Sultan Khan, filed an application stating that the ED officials took Kaskar’s signatures on English-language papers, and Kaskar cannot read or write English, thus anything he signed while in ED custody should not be binding on him, stated the application.