On earth they fight but in space they work hand in hand ;

Tensions between Moscow and the US-Europe are at an all-time high since Russia declared war on Ukraine and launched a full-blown military invasion. While US-backed Nato allies and Russia appear to be on the verge of a physical confrontation, astronauts from Russia, Europe, and the United States are peacefully living onboard the International Space Station.

Space travel and living are difficult and involve a great deal of cooperation, especially when it comes to getting to and staying in space. Without ‘shaking hands’ and working together for the greater good, it is impossible to thrive in zero gravity.

With relations between Russia and the United States and its allies deteriorating on Earth, it’ll be interesting to see how astronauts and cosmonauts continue to work together in space as their leaders go all out to fight.

Seven astronauts of Russian, American, and European descent are now residing on the International Space Station, working together to advance scientific knowledge.