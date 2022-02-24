Party has never seen such disastrous defeat says Sasikala

VK Sasikala, a controversial AIADMK member in Tamil Nadu, claimed on Thursday, February 24, that the party has never suffered such a disastrous defeat ‘the party is facing the consequences of forgetting those who nourished the party.’

Sasikala’s statement comes in the wake of the AIADMK’s disastrous defeat in the Tamil Nadu local elections. In Chennai Corporation, the DMK won 153 out of 200 wards, securing an independent majority. Meanwhile, when DMK captured western Tamil Nadu, AIADMK was reduced to just 164 corporation wards.

She stated that the leadership should learn from the diversity and that ‘we can flourish if we unite’ She further told the public that she would be accompanied by cadres and that the AIADMK will once again form the government.