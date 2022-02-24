‘Putin listens to Modi’: Ukraine wants India to intervene in war with Russia

The Ukrainian government requested India’s greater involvement in its war against Russia on Thursday. According to the Ukrainian Ambassador to New Delhi, Igor Polikha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the very few leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to. New Delhi can use its proximity to Moscow to control the situation.

Polikha, however, said Ukraine is ‘deeply dissatisfied’ with India’s stance on the crisis. According to Polikha, the Ukrainian ambassador said India has a special relationship with Russia and it could become more active in de-escalating the situation. However, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin had yesterday stated that India is playing an influential role as a global power and taking an ‘independent and balanced’ approach to world affairs.

At an emergency UN Security Council meeting held Monday evening, India called for ‘restraint on all sides’. The country said that de-escalating tensions is the immediate priority, taking into account the legitimate security interests of all nations and aimed at preserving long-term peace and stability in the region.

Advisory for Indian citizens in Ukraine:

The country shut down its airspace for civilian flights earlier today (February 24) due to Russian military operations in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has said that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian citizens in Ukraine.

The information was conveyed through an advisory. Due to Ukraine’s closure of its airspace, the embassy said the schedule for special flights has been canceled. ‘Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. The embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country,’ added the advisory.