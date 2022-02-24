Russia claims responsibility for destroying 74 military facilities in Ukraine

Russia’s RIA news agency reported on Wednesday that the defence ministry had made announcements regarding an attack on military structures in Ukraine.
According to the news agency, the Defence Ministry of Russia claimed that it had destructed around 74 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.
The defence ministry said in a statement that the 74 above-ground military infrastructure facilities were destroyed on Thursday. The facilities included 11 aerodromes, the RIA news agency reported.
Post Your Comments