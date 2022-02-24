Russia – Ukraine conflict results in stocks slumping and oil getting hot

On Thursday, global markets and US bond yields fell, while the dollar, gold, and oil prices soared as Russian forces fired missiles at multiple Ukrainian cities and landed troops on the country’s south shore.

Explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn stillness of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv just after President Vladimir Putin claimed he had authorised what he called a special military operation, and the Ukrainian government accused Moscow of beginning a full-scale invasion.

Following the strikes, the United States and its partners would slap “serious sanctions” on Russia, according to US Vice President Joe Biden.

The Asian equity rout appeared ready to continue in Europe and the United States, with a steep rise in commodity prices adding to concerns about inflation and economic growth risks.

In early trading, the Euro Stoxx 50 futures and the German DAX futures were both down more than 3.5 percent, while the FTSE futures were down by 2 percent.