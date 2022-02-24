Russia-Ukraine war; CM seeks Centre’s help for 2,320 Kerala students in Ukraine.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged action from the central government to secure the safety of Kerala students stranded in Ukraine, which is engaged in a military war with Russia. According to the chief minister, Kerala has 2,320 students in the eastern European country.

CM wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishanker on Thursday, requesting that he make the necessary arrangements for the students’ return on special flights.

‘We are seriously concerned with the present situation in Ukraine, and worried about the safety of our students pursuing education in that country. … Many of the students are staying back as they do not want a break in their studies. I am writing this letter to request the kind intervention of your good self with the authorities in that country for ensuring the safety of our students’ CM says in the letter.