Russia will be responsible for the attack on Ukraine, said EU chief

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered a’military operation’ in Ukraine, escalating the conflict dramatically,early Thursday morning. In a televised address to the Russian people and the rest of the world, he said, “I have made the decision of a military operation.”

Blasts were heard in several major cities across the eastern European country in the hours afterward, and the news agency Reuters reported missile strikes on Ukrainian military installations in Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, who denounced Russia’s actions. “President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your forces back to Russia,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging Putin to halt all military activities.

European airlines have been warned not to fly over or near Ukraine, and the Indian government is working quickly to evacuate more than 20,000 Indian citizens, including numerous medical students. So far, two flights carrying over 420 people have landed, with at least four more scheduled.

Sanctions on Russia have been announced by major western powers, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, as well as other countries, but Putin’s government has downplayed their impact so far.