Singapore alarm India about ban on ‘Free Fire’

Four sources told Reuters that Singapore has expressed concerns with India about the ban on the popular gaming app ‘Free Fire,’ which is owned by technology company Sea Ltd, in the first evidence of diplomatic involvement after the move rattled investors.

The embargo caused the New York-listed Southeast Asian firm’s market value to plummet by $16 billion in a single day, and investors are concerned that India would extend the ban to Sea’s e-commerce app, Shopee, which just launched in the country.

Despite the fact that Sea has its headquarters in the affluent city state, Singapore has asked Indian authorities why the app was targeted in a broadening crackdown on Chinese apps, according to the sources, which include two Indian government officials.

According to one of the Indian officials aware of the diplomatic endeavour, Singapore had inquired if the app had been “blocked arbitrarily.”

According to two Indian sources, the complaints raised with India’s external affairs ministry were forwarded to the information technology (IT) department, which imposed the restriction.

Because of the sensitivity of the negotiations, the individuals declined to be identified. They said they had no idea how or if the Indian government planned to respond to Singapore’s concerns.

Singapore government and Sea spokespeople did not immediately reply to emailed demands for comment. India’s IT department, external affairs ministry, and the primary government spokesperson’s office all declined to comment.