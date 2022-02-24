Stranded Indian students turn up outside embassy in Kyiv, say sources

As Russia declared war on Ukraine, a huge group of stranded Indian students gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Thursday morning, according to sources. The embassy could not accommodate everyone. The embassy set up secure areas nearby, and the students were relocated there. According to authorities, no Indian nationals are currently stranded outside the Embassy.

The students were reportedly moved to a secure location. According to sources, the embassy is continuing to support Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students. Meanwhile, in sight of the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy has issued a new advisory.

‘Please be aware of your surroundings , be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary, and carry documents with you at all times.’ the Indian Embassy warned.