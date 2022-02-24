Tension mounts as Russia and Ukraine have attacks and counter attacks;

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine increase, the world is seeing the biggest crisis since the Cold War.

Ukraine says five Russian planes and one helicopter were shot down in the rebel territory of Luhansk, Reuters reported, citing military authorities, hours after the Kremlin launched an attack on Kyiv.

Russia announced shortly after that it had destroyed Ukraine’s air defence assets and airbases.

On Thursday, Russian strikes hit many major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, the country’s capital.

‘Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes,’ Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

He said in another post, ‘To Ukrainians around the globe: Putin attacked, but no one is running away. Army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine fights. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win’.