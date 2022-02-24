The war tales continue- Ukraine claims to shoot down 5 Russian planes and a helicopter

The Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter near a rebel-held area in the country’s east. ‘Five aggressor planes and a helicopter were shot down today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation,’ the army general staff said.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine, with with explosions that were heard around the country and it’s foreign minister warns of a full – scale invasion. ‘

Weeks of intense , diplomatic talks and Western sanctions against Russia failed to deter Putin, who had amassed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders.

Ukrainian border guards say they’ve been attacked near the Russian and Belarussian borders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine declared ‘Martial Law and said Russia was attacking his country’s ‘military infrastructure,’ but urged civilians not to be afraid and promised victory’.