Two Rafale fighter jet squadrons are ready

The two Rafale fighter jet squadrons are fully functional, with 35 of the 36 Rafale fighter jets delivered to the Indian Air Force by France. Following Ambala, the Rafale planes’ first home, Hasimara in West Bengal is now completely equipped to operate with the Rafales.

The two squadrons at Ambala and Hasimara, each with 18 jets, were planned for operations against Pakistan on the western front and China on the eastern front.

Because of its closeness to Bhutan, Hasimara is a strategic base for Air Force operations. The Chumbi Valley, at the crossroads of India, Bhutan, and China, is close to Doklam, where a standoff occurred in 2017.