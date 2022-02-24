UAE based airline suspends flights to Ukraine

Dubai: Dubai based low-budget air carrier, Flydubai has suspended flights between Dubai and Ukraine for one day. The suspension was imposed as Russia launched military operation against Ukraine. The airline said that it will make necessary arrangements regarding their refund and rebooking options.

Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways and Dubai’s Emirates Airlines did not operate flights to Ukraine. Sharjah based Air Arabia has yet not announced their decision. UAE based air carriers had been avoiding Ukrainian airspace for the past few days after tension escalated between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine had closed its airspace, citing a high risk to civilian aircraft. ‘The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended,’ Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website.