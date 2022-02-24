Ukraine crisis: Putin called his Belarusian counterpart in the early morning; Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Belarusian counterpart early Thursday morning to inform him that Moscow was starting a military operation in Ukraine,according to Alexander Lukashenko’s office,

‘A telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Russia took place about 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) today ‘According to Lukashenko’s office. ‘Vladimir Putin briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the situation on the Ukrainian border and in Donbas during the call.’

The Kremlin has yet to issue a statement on the phone call.

Ukraine’s border guards reported artillery firing along the country’s northern border with Russia and Belarus on Thursday morning.

Russia has tens of thousands of soldiers stationed in Belarus, where military drills have taken place.