Woman crushed to death while lifting 180kg weight at a gym in Mexico

A woman was crushed to death while gymming, trying to lift a 400-pound barbell, the equivalent of a gorilla. On Monday, the mother allegedly attempted to raise the massive weight in front of her daughter at the Club Fitness Sport gym in Mexico. However, the barbell fell on her, slammed her neck into the bench and the woman died on the spot.

The footage showed the woman struggling to lift the barbell at the gym in Peralvillo, Cuauhtemoc, in Mexico City. The woman, who is said to be around 35-40 was working out at the gym when the tragedy occurred. In the video, a man adjusted the weights on the apparatus before the woman prepared herself to hoist it. But something went horribly wrong and the bar slammed into the back of her neck, pinning her to the ground.

The man and the young girl strove in vain to move the barbell off the woman in order to release her. Two others then came over and assisted them to lift the gadget, leaving the woman motionless on the floor.

Her daughter was said to be deeply impacted by the incident and is receiving psychological support. The state prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the event. The gym owner was momentarily detained in order to verify the identification of the woman. The inquiry is still underway.