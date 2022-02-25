4-year-old boy from MP’s Umaria declared dead after being rescued from borewell following 16-hr mission

Umaria: A four-year-old boy who fell into a 40- ft deep borewell was declared dead on Friday following the 16-hour rescue operation, in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district.

The deceased kid, identified as Gaurav Dubey, fell into a borewell in Badchhad of Umaria district on Thursday. After the rescue mission which lasted till 4 am in the morning on Friday, Gaurav was brought out of the borewell and taken to the Barhi Community Health Centre in Katni district where Dr Rajamani Patel declared him dead. The doctor stated the cause of death was drowning.

????? ?????? ??? ???????? ?? ???? 4 ??? ?? ??? ???????? ?????? ?? ??? ???? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ????? ???? ???, ????? ??????????? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ??? ??????????? ????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ???? ???? ???? ??????? ? ????? ???????? ??? ?? ????? ?? ??????????? ?????? ?? ??? — Collector Umaria (@CollectorUmaria) February 25, 2022

‘The boy Gaurav was taken out of the borewell after the rescue operation which lasted till 4 am on Friday morning in village Badchhad, but unfortunately the child has died. The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. The district administration and the entire rescue team have paid tributes to the child’, Collector of Umaria, Sanjeev Srivastava tweeted.