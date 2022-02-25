Airlines shift attention to Russia after Ukraine closed its airspace

The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the global aviation industry is expanding beyond the airspace closures over the conflict zone, as airlines, lessors, and manufacturers confront increasing risks of doing business with Russia.

Anchorage Airport in Alaska, a major refuelling hub for long-haul flights when Western airlines couldn’t access Russian airspace during the Cold War, said carriers have begun inquiring about capacity in case routes over Russia are interrupted by the Ukraine conflict.

Japan Airlines cancelled its trip to Moscow on Thursday evening, citing potential safety concerns, while Britain blocked its airspace to Russian airlines, including Aeroflot.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised to remain in Kyiv as his troops fought Russian invaders advancing toward the city in the largest offensive on a European state since World War II.

When the invasion began on Thursday, airspace in Ukraine, Moldova, portions of Belarus, and southern Russia along the Ukraine border were closed, giving airlines less routing options.

Emirates stated that it has made modest routing changes to Stockholm, Moscow, St. Petersburg, and several U.S. flights that had been impacted by the airspace closures, resulting in slightly longer flight durations.