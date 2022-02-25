Another bank in the country revises fixed deposit rates

Mumbai: Public sector bank in the country, Bank of Baroda has revised interest rates on fixed deposits. The revised Bank of Baroda FD interest rates are effective from February 25. The new interest rates are applicable on FDs ranging from tenure of 7 seven days to 10 years.

The bank will give an interest rate of 2.80% on term deposits with a maturity period of 7 to 45 days. The interest rate of FDs with tenure of 46 days to less than 180 days will now attract an interest rate of 3.7%. Fixed deposits ranging between 181 days to 270 days will now get an interest rate of 4.30%. Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.4% on FDs maturing in 271 days or more but less than 1 year.

Investors can now receive return at 5.1% for FD maturing in 1 year and up to three years. It is offering 5.25% on FDs maturing in more than 3 years and up to 5 years. Moreover, the bank will continue offering senior citizens higher interest rates at 0.50% on domestic term deposits. The rates are valid for investment of Rs 2 crore or less.