Authority in UAE relaxes PCR test requirements for some students

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has extended the PCR test validity for some students. The authority has extended the validity of a negative PCR test result from 14 days to 28 days for students aged below 16. The negative PCR test result validity for students aged 16 and above will be 14 days. All unvaccinated students and students exempted from vaccinations above the age of 16 must take a PCR test every 7 days.

RT-PCR test result is mandatory for students to attend the offline classes in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, 6 more schools in the emirate have received the blue tier status. Blue tier status is given to schools which have vaccinated more than 85% students physically attending school. At present, 4% private and charter schools in Abu Dhabi are in the blue tier category.