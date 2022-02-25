Bhopal to get new martial arts building worth Rs 18 crore

State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia inaugurated a new martial arts building worth Rs 18 crore at the Tatya Tope Stadium. A new martial arts complex with wrestling, boxing, and fencing facilities was unveiled on Wednesday.

The 30,000 square-foot structure also has a conference hall, library, and elevator. Scindia said, ‘Today’s hard work and dedication will become tomorrow’s strength. Every facility is available in the sports academy, which will help you reach the international level’.

She also added that international (foreign) trainers will now be hired for boxing, wrestling, and fencing and athletes would also be sent overseas for training if necessary.