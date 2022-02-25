BMW launches new electric car in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: BMW has launched its all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE in India. The new car is launched in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The delivery will be started from March this year. The electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE was launched worldwide in 2020.

The car has a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh, giving it a range of roughly 270 kilometres per charge. The engine gives 184 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds.

Also Read; India crosses 1 billion active mobile subscribers

The car is available in four colours – White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green and is priced at Rs 47.20 lakh. It comes with a 5-inch/ 12.7 cm digital Multifunction Instrument Display, 8.8-Inch/22.35 cm high-resolution, full-colour touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels and Nappa leather upholstery. It also features Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Multifunctional Instrument Display, Apple CarPlay and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

Safety features include airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera.