Bribery case; CBI arrests Indian Railways official in Ahmedabad

The CBI has arrested an Ahmedabad-based Chief Project Director of Railway Electrification in connection with an alleged Rs 15 lakh for showing favours in tenders for traction sub-station line laying and foundation in Wankaner, Gujarat.

Officials said AK Chaudhary, Western Railway’s Chief Project Director, was arrested in Ahmedabad on Thursday night with Anil Patil, Mumbai-based Vikran Engineering and Exim Pvt. Ltd.’s Deputy General Manager (Operations), and Amit Patel, a company employee.

According to them, Chaudhary, an IRSEE officer from the 1992 batch, allegedly took a bribe of Rs 15 lakh delivered by Patil through the hawala channel to Ahmedabad and handed by Patel. They were produced in a special court on Friday afternoon, they said.

Chaudhary allegedly requested a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from Patil in exchange for showing favours in a tender given to the company for the laying and foundation of traction sub-station (TSS) lines in Wankaner.