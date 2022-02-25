Capt Ajay Singh Yadav appointed as AICC National Chairman of OBC department

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi appointed Captain Ajay Singh Yadav as the National Chairman of OBC department of All India Congress Committee with immediate effect, on Friday. The appointment came after the resignation of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, earlier today.

‘Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav as the Chairman, OBC Department AICC with immediate effect. The Party appreciates the contributions of outgoing Chairman, Tamradhwaj Sahu’, Congress MP K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Sahu had sent his resignation to Sonia Gandhi. ‘I tender my resignation from the post of Chairman of the OBC department, AICC. I constantly tried my level best to discharge my duties for the committed massive support of OBCs in favour of the Congress as well as strengthening the Department at grassroots levels’, he wrote. He further added that he has constituted the committees of the OBC Department in all states at all levels to spread the ideology of the Congress party.