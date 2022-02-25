Delhi Budget to be presented during assembly session beginning March 23

Official sources said today that the Delhi government will present its annual budget during the Assembly session beginning March 23. According to the news agency Press Trust of India, the Cabinet decided to hold the budget session from March 23 to March 29.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also in charge of the Finance department, announced that the Delhi government’s annual budget for 2022-23 will include a roadmap for the city’s economic progress and job creation.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had invited public input in order to prepare its budget. It received more than 5,700 recommendations, including the creation of a new special economic zone, the growth of Delhi as an IT hub, and the upskilling of newly unskilled workers, among other things.