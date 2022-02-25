Disney+ announces release date for ‘Daredevil’ and more Marvel shows

The premiere dates for the future Marvel shows of Disney+, including ‘Daredevil’ have been revealed.

According to a press release from Disney Canada, shared by Twitter user Shahbaz, the Movie Podcast has confirmed the Disney+ release date for Marvel’s Netflix-distributed shows once they leave Netflix on February 28.

‘Daredevil’, ‘Jessica Jones’, Luke Cage’, Iron Fist’, The Punisher’, and ‘The Defenders’, according to the release, will begin streaming on Disney+ Canada on March 16, 2022.

It is unclear whether Disney+ will start streaming these shows on this date or at a later date in the United States and other territories.