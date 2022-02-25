Drugs case; Mohali court rejects Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia’s bail plea

The regular bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case was rejected by a sessions court in Mohali on Friday. The Supreme Court granted Majithia relief from arrest until February 23, after which he filed for bail in the Mohali court.

Bikram Majithia, who was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks, would seek regular bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Bikram Majithia, the brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, contested against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Punjab Assembly elections on February 20.

On the basis of a 2018 probe report into a drug racket in the state, Majithia was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Last year, the Punjab Police’s Crime Branch filed a 49-page FIR in connection with the case at a Mohali police station.