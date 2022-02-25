Former Odisha CM and veteran Congress leader Hemananda Biswal passes away

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha, Hemananda Biswal, passed away on Friday at Sum Hospital in Bhubaneswar, while undergoing treatment. He was 83.

The veteran Congress leader was appointed as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice. He served as the CM from December 7, 1989 to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999 to March 5, 2000. Biswal has been the first tribal CM of Odisha.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik expressed condolence over the demise of Biswal. ‘Sad to hear about the demise of former Odisha CM and senior Congress leader, Shri Hemananda Biswal. He stood for Congress party’s ideals throughout his life. Odisha Congress will miss him dearly. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti’, he tweeted.