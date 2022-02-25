Hotel receptionist hacked to death in TVM; accused nabbed

Thiruvananthapuram: A receptionist from Tamil Nadu was allegedly hacked to death at a hotel in the capital city on Friday. 34-year-old Neelan alias Ayyappan, hailing from Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu who was sitting at the reception of a hotel in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, was murdered by Nedumangad native Ajeesh, who came in a motorbike.

After slashing repeatedly, the accused confirmed the death and escaped on the same bike. Ayyappan and a room boy were only there when the attack happened. The room boy spotted Ayyappan lying in a pool of blood after he returned dumping wastes in the backyard.

Also read: 4-year-old boy from MP’s Umaria declared dead after being rescued from borewell following 16-hr mission

Ajeesh, who fled after the murder, was nabbed by a team of police led by Nedumangad CI and SI, around noon. A dispute with Ayyappan when he arrived to book a room at the hotel a week ago, had reportedly led to the murder. Police have also recovered a weapon used in the murder. Harish, who is already booked under several cases, is being questioned by the police.