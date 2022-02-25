I.T. department searches Shiv Sena leader Yeshwant Jadhav’s residence

On Friday morning, the Income Tax (IT) Department’s Investigation wing searched properties belonging to Shiv Sena leader Yeshwant Jadhav and his wife, MLA Yamini Jadhav. Yeshwant Jadha is also the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Searches were also conducted at the residences of Jadhav’s closest aides as well as certain BMC contractors. In the BMC, Jadhav is one of the most powerful Shiv Sena leaders. As head of the Standing Committee, he has final approval over important financial proposals presented to the BMC. Since 2019, he has been under surveillance by the Income Tax Department.

The I-T department had already written to the Election Commission of India, requesting that MLA Yamini Jadhav be disqualified due to errors in her election affidavit filed in the 2019 state elections. The Income Tax Department discovered discrepancies in some transactions with a Kolkata-based shell business during a probe last year.