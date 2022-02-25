India crosses 1 billion active mobile subscribers

New Delhi: The number of active mobile subscribers in the country crossed 1 billion in last December. This was revealed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). As per a report published by TRAI, the total number of mobile subscriptions in India was 1.155 billion in December, while the total number of active mobile subscribers counted in a day in December was 1,00,06,30,000. The total number of mobile subscriptions in India first touched the one-billion user mark in 2016.

Reliance Jio is the most popular service provider with 36% of market share. It is followed by Airtel with 30.81%. Vodafone Idea and BSNL had 23% and 9.90% of the market share, respectively.

Also Read: Another bank in the country revises fixed deposit rates

Meanwhile, 8.54 million requests were received for mobile number portability in December. Thus the total porting requests in the country surged to 661.42 million since MNP was implemented in the country in 2010.

At present there are 1,155 million wireless subscribers in the country. It reported a decline by 12.88-million in December 2021. Airtel had the highest maximum proportion of active wireless subscribers at 98%. MTNL had the lowest proportion at 18.58%.