Indian students stuck in Ukraine; Prayers offered at Agra mosque for safe return

Indian students in Ukraine have been in a state of panic since Russia invaded the country. According to residents in and around the Aligarh region, many of their children are trapped in Ukraine, and are in grave danger.

Salman Ali, a resident of Sambhal district and father of a student studying MBBS at Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy, told India Today that his son cried over WhatsApp on Thursday, expressing his fear of missile blasts.

After Friday namaz in Agra, prayers for the well-being of Indian students were held in local mosques. According to Imam Yahya Khan, the Indian government should make immediate measures to bring these students to India.