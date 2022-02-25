‘It hurts and I’m tired’: Lilly Singh shares video from hospital bed

New Delhi: Actor- comedian Lilly Singh revealed that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cysts, and shared a video from her hospital bed .

‘Learning there are cysts on my ovaries’, the text on Lilly Singh’s video read. ‘Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me in between periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…. No but actually. It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother’, Lilly wrote.

Celebrities and her fans flooded the comments section with prayers and wishes. ‘Omg nooooo! I hope you feel better’, YouTuber-singer Vidya Vox wished, while Jacqueline Fernandez wished her and wrote, ‘Praying for you’.