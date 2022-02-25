J&K governor escapes unscathed from a major car collision;

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, was escaped unhurt today when his vehicle was involved in a minor accident near Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Sinha’s vehicle hit with an iron pillar on the side of the road, according to officials. In the accident near Rajghat Bridge, the vehicle’s left side was damaged, and a tyre was punctured.

There were no injuries to Mr Sinha or any member of his entourage, they said. Following the accident, the Lt Governor took another vehicle in his convoy and proceeded to his destination. Manoj Sinha was on an official visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.